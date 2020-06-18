The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a total of 9,354 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 7,701 recoveries and 366 deaths.
There were two additional deaths reported today. Data on the ages and locations of these individuals is not available at the time of this report.
In Grady County, there have been 122 confirmed positive cases, 108 recoveries and four deaths. The deaths were all from Chickasha, which has had a total of 66 cases and 58 recoveries. In Tuttle, there have been 22 cases and 18 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 28 cases and 26 recoveries.
Otherwise in Grady County, data from OSDH suggests there are no active cases. Alex has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
