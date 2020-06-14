The Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 8,231 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
There have been 6,578 recoveries, 359 total deaths with no new deaths reported today.
Grady County has had a total of 117 cases and 101 recoveries. The three deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where there have been a total of 65 cases and 51 recoveries. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 28 cases and 25 recovers.
Otherwise in Grady County, data from OSDH suggests there are no active cases. In Tuttle, there have been 19 cases and 19 recoveries. Alex has had eight cases and eight recoveries. Rush Springs has had four cases and four recoveries. Amber and Verden have each had two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah have each had one case and one recovery.
