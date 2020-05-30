The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 6,418 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 334 total deaths on May 30.
Five additional deaths were reported, all occurring between May 23 and May 28, all in the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma, Tulsa and McCurtain Counties.
In Grady County, OSDH has recorded 92 cases and 67 recoveries. The three deaths in Grady County were from Chickasha, were 52 cases and 34 recoveries have been reported. In Tuttle, there have been 16 cases and 15 recoveries. Alex has had four cases and two recoveries. Rush Springs has three cases and two recoveries. Amber has two cases and two recoveries. Minco and Ninnekah each have one case and one recovery. Verden has two cases and one recovery. Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties has had 23 cases and 21 recoveries, according to OSDH.
