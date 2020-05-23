As of May 23, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 5,960 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 311 total deaths.
Four additional deaths were reported, one male in the 65 and older age group from Oklahoma County, one man and one woman in the 65 and older age group and one man in the 50 to 64 age group from Tulsa County.
In Grady County, OSDH has reported 73 cases and 50 recoveries. The two deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where 40 cases and 22 recoveries have been reported. In Tuttle, OSDH has recorded 15 case and 14 recoveries. In Amber, there are two cases and two recoveries. There are two cases and one recovery in Alex. Rush Springs has two cases and two recoveries reported by OSDH. Verden and Minco each have one case and one recovery. Ninnekah has one case.
OSDH offices will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. A report will not be released on Monday.
