The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has reported 71 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 48 recoveries and two deaths as of May 21.
The two deaths occurred in Chickasha, where there have been a total of 39 cases and 21 recoveries, according to OSDH. Tuttle has 15 cases and 14 recoveries. Amber has two cases and one recovery. Rush Springs has two cases and two recoveries. Verden, Alex and Minco each have one case and one recovery. Ninnekah has one case.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 21 cases and 19 recoveries reported by OSDH.
As of May 21, there are there are 5,680 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma and 304 total deaths. Five additional deaths were reported on Thursday from Oklahoma, Tulsa and Washington Counties. Four were in the 65 and older age group, one was in the 50 to 64 age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
