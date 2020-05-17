The Oklahoma State Department of health is reporting 5,310 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 3,983 recoveries and 288 total deaths. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.
Grady County has 64 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, 42 recoveries and two deaths. The two deaths were from Chickasha, where 35 cases and 19 recoveries have been reported. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs, there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Alex, Verden and Ninnekah. Minco has one case and one recovery. Amber has two cases and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 19 cases and 18 recoveries.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
