As of this advisory, there are 5,237 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
OSDH reports 60 confirmed positive cases out of Grady County and 41 recoveries.
The two deaths in the county were from Chickasha, where there are 30 cases and 17 recoveries. In Tuttle, there are 15 cases and 14 recoveries. In Rush Springs, there are two cases and two recoveries. There is one case in Alex, Verden and Ninnekah. Minco has one case and one recovery. Amber has two cases and one recovery.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has 19 cases and 18 recoveries.
- There are three additional deaths; none of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the others died between April 30-May 13.
- One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 50-64 age group.
- One in Caddo County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Cleveland County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 288 total deaths in the state.
- This week's Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report is now available. Reports from weeks past can be found here.
- COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.