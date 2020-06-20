The Oklahoma State Department of Health Reported 10,037 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
There have been 7,414 recoveries, according to OSDH.
There was one additional death reported, a male from Tulsa in the 65 and older age group. OSDH said the death occurred in the last 24 hours.
In Grady County, there have been 123 cases, 110 recoveries and four deaths. The four deaths were from Chickasha, where there have been 66 cases and 59 recoveries. In Tuttle, there have been 23 cases and 18 recoveries.
Blanchard, which is between Grady and McClain Counties, has had 28 cases and 27 recoveries. According to OSDH, there are no active cases in Amber, Alex, Verden, Ninnekah, Rush Springs or Minco.
