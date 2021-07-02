The Oklahoma State Department of Education is sending money to school districts across the state.
The OSDE announced Wednesday that it is providing more than $35 million from federal aid to help 181 schools districts across Oklahoma pay for counselors and “school-based mental health professionals.”
According to the OSDE, the ratio of students to counselors in Oklahoma is currently at 411-to-1, but the American School Counselor Association recommends that ratio be 250-to-1. The OSDE also stated that the grants pay for “approximately 50% of the cost of the salary benefits of qualified positions” for three years.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister released a statement that appeared in the OSDE's release and mentioned the importance of the grants.
“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” Hofmeister said in her statement. “Oklahoma children suffer from a higher rate of trauma than children in most other states, and the pandemic has only exacerbated such adversity. These grants can bring transformational change to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor. With academic success dependent on student well-being, this marks a critical investment for our students.”
Several area school districts ended up on the list of 181 districts. The OSDE awarded grants to Alex ($216,000), Blanchard ($126,000), Chickasha ($366,000), Friend ($24,000), Minco ($90,000), Rush Springs ($126,000), Tuttle ($276,000) and Verden ($90,000).
