The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is seeking information about a murder that took place 30 years ago.
On Oct. 11, 1992, the body of Kathryn “Mookie” Moore was found in the southeastern area of Ninnekah, in rural Grady County. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was asphyxia, according to OSBI.
Moore was last seen around 8 p.m. on Oct. 6, 1992, when she was seen leaving West Elementary School to walk home in the 1200 block of Henderson.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.