The male suspect in the case of the missing 4-year-old is facing murder charges, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Ivon Adams, 36, is facing one charge of murder in the first degree and one count of child neglect. He is still being held in the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona, awaiting extradition to Oklahoma, according to OSBI.
OSBI did not name the victim of the alleged murder. Their statement on Friday evening says they are continuing to search for Athena Brownfield, the child who was reported missing in Cyril on Tuesday.
Alysia Adams, 31, the other caregiver of Athena and her 5-year-old sister, remains in custody at the Caddo County Jail.
The 5-year-old was found by a postal worker on Tuesday. The child was wandering near a residence in Cyril. The postal worker notified the Cyril Police Department. Several law enforcement agencies and residents from the area have been looking for Athena since then.
Athena is about three foot tall and 45 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the OHP.
Anyone with information about Athena may call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
