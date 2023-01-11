Local and state authorities continue to search for a missing *4-year-old Cyril girl on Wednesday morning.
Athena Brownfield was reported missing from a residence at 225 W. Nebraska Ave around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister near the home and reported the incident to the Cyril Police Department according to OSBI.
Athena is about three foot tall and 45 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Anyone with information about Athena may call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
The command post for the search is at the Family Life Church on 3rd St. in Cyril. Those who want to help with the search may go to the command post. OSBI has asked residents not to self-deploy to the scene, though residents in the area are asked to search their own property and review surveillance such as a doorbell camera.
Numerous agencies are on the scene searching for Athena including law enforcement, fire departments, volunteer organizations and search and rescue dogs.
This is a developing story.
*OSBI initially reported Athena is 3-years-old.
