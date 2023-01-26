The remains recovered in Grady County last week have been identified as those belonging to Athena Brownfield, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
The Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the remains, which were found in a rural area near Rush Springs on Jan. 17.
OSBI stated there is no further comment on the investigation at this time, due to a gag order that was put into place by a Caddo County judge.
The funeral for Athena, 4, was held yesterday at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
As previously reported, Athen was reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering near a residence by a postal worker. The postal worker reported the incident to the police, which began a multi-agency investigation led by OSBI. On Jan. 12, the girls’ two caretakers, Alysia Adams, 31 and Ivon Adams, 36, were arrested. Alysia is facing child neglect charges. Ivon is facing one count of child neglect and one count of homicide. Both are currently being held in the Caddo County Jail.
