A second caregiver has been arrested in case of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl.
Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on Thursday and is currently being held in the Maricopa County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Yesterday, Alysia Adams, another caregiver of Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister, was arrested on two counts of child neglect. Athena was reported missing on Tuesday. A postal worker found Athena’s sister wandering near a residence in Cyril, according to earlier reports from OSBI.
Alysia is currently being held in the Caddo County Jail, according to online jail records.
The search continues for Athena.
Athena is about three foot tall and 45 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly sweater and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the OHP.
Anyone with information about Athena may call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
