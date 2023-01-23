On Monday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released a statement about the gag order regarding the investigation in Cyril.
“Caddo County District Judge David Stephens has signed a gag order that prohibits law enforcement from making public comments regarding the Athena Brownfield investigation,” the statement said. “The order is in place until further order of the sort or upon proper application and hearing.”
The last update from OSBI was five days prior, when they announced a child’s remains were located in rural Grady County. These remains were not confirmed as those belonging to Athena Brownfield, pending positive identification by the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.
Athena’s funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. The service is open to the public to pay their respects. Cameras are not permitted inside during the time of service, a prior release said.
On Jan. 10, Athen, 4, was reported missing in Cyril after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering near a residence by a postal worker. The postal worker reported the incident to the police, which began a multi-agency investigation led by OSBI. On Jan. 12, the girls’ two caretakers, Alysia Adams, 31 and Ivon Adams, 36, were arrested. Alysia is facing child neglect charges. Ivon is facing one count of child neglect and one count of homicide. Both are currently being held in the Caddo County Jail.
