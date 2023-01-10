Local and state authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old Cyril girl.
Athena Brownfield was reported missing from a residence at 225 W. Nebraska Ave around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).
Anyone with information about Athena may call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.
The command post for the search is at the Family Life Church on 3rd St. in Cyril. Those who want to help with the search may go to the command post. OSBI has asked residents not to self-deploy to the scene.
This is a developing story.
