There were cheers as the Festival of Light lit up Shannon Springs Park for the 30th Season on Saturday night.
The Blanchard School Choir and Chickasha High School Show Choir welcomed the crowd huddled against the cold at the Shannon Springs Amphitheater. The school choirs sang classic Christmas carols and holiday favorites.
Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Council Director, read a statement from Mayor Chris Mosley, who has been involved since the beginning.
“While I am unable to be with you this evening for the lighting ceremony, my heart is full of Christmas spirit, knowing what the next month and a half holds for our city. I look forward to seeing all of you in the weeks to come.”
Next, a documentary about the Festival of Light was shown on a large inflatable screen on the amphitheater stage.
The documentary, by Reagan Elkins and Intellego Media, paid homage to the original Festival of Light Committee. The Festival of Light has posted the 12 minute documentary on their Facebook page.
Following the screening, Cowan took a moment to read the names of all the original volunteers. Then, those who were present in the crowd all gathered on the stage for the official lighting of the Festival of Light.
The 2022 Chickasha Festival of Light will run Nov. 19 through Dec. 31. Standard hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
In addition to lights, festival goers can enjoy iceskating, a live nativity scene, food trucks, carriage and carnival rides and more.
For updates on closures, parking, attraction pricing and vendors, download the Festival of Light app or visit the Festival of Light Facebook page or visit https://chickashafestivaloflight.org.
The original Festival of Light volunteers from the early years are: Roger and Ann Boyd, Richard Cavin, Angie Jeffries Lewis, Joe and Margaret David, Ron Dirickson, Brenda Haney, Joe Hutmacher, Rick Johnston, Jim and Gracie Morris, Rick Warden, John Crump, Patti LaForge Rogsted, Burl Gambel, Steve LaForge, Abby Binyon LaForge, Cindy Andrulonis, Craig and Teresa McClennen, Chris Mosley, Gregg Elliott, Tim Elliott, Dr. Jim and Jan Milton and family, Jimmie Ludwick, Shirley Hays, Becky Gordan Talley, Jim Mason, and Bob Peck. Other members of the original committee that have passed away are Robert Bates, Eddie Binyon, Carolyn Hall, Noland and Margaret James, Gail and Jean Lee, Phil Gordon, Wilbur Shaw, Melba Talley, Rex Paty, Bill and Tiny Davis and Carol Howell.
