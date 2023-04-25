Chickasha’s annual celebration of physical activity is coming to the downtown area next Saturday.
The 6th Annual Open Streets will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 6, from 3rd St. to the Rock Island Depot on Chickasha Ave.
The goal of Open Streets is to promote physical fitness. Local organizations, civic groups and businesses will set up stations that promote different forms of exercise such as walking, jogging and bicycling. There will also be a bounce house, food trucks and vendors.
This event is free and open to the public. Open Streets is a Chickasha YMCA program.
Speaking of physical activity, the 30th Annual 5k Rotary Run will begin before Open Streets kicks off. The early registration deadline is April 27 and day-of-race registration is at 7 a.m. on May 6. Proceeds go towards the Rotary Roll Call Program, which awards students with perfect attendance. Learn more at https://www.raceentry.com/chickasha-rotary-run/race-information.
