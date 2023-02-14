Chickasha residents who want to be involved in the future planning of the community are invited to attend a citywide public open house Thursday, February 23 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Chickasha High School Commons, located at 101 John Cowan Dr.
This will be an informal come and go open house, where attendees are invited to walk through displays, chat with Project Team and City Staff about the Comprehensive Plan, and share thoughts for the future of Chickasha.
Please mark this date and time on your calendar, and share with your family and friends!
The Comprehensive Plan is an official, long-range planning document that guides a municipality's growth, development, and investments over the next twenty years. Its purpose is to establish a shared vision for the community that will be used to guide future actions and decisions, including the physical, economic, and social development of the municipality. The Plan’s impact will affect city policy, future investments, regulatory changes, and ongoing community discussions.
As the plan intends to reflect the community's vision and values, community engagement is critical to the success of the comprehensive planning process. For more information about the project, please visit onwardchickasha.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.