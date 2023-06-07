Chickasha residents who want to be involved in the future planning of the community are invited to attend a citywide public open house on Thursday, June 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Main Lobby of Chickasha's City Hall.
The Onward Chickasha Team will be hosting a community-wide open house in order for residents to provide their input into the draft Community Vision Statement and supporting Goals that have been developed for the City's new Comprehensive Plan.
This will be an informal come and go open house, where attendees are invited to walk through displays, chat with the Onward Chickasha Team and City Staff about the Comprehensive Plan and share thoughts for the future of Chickasha.
Please mark this date and time on your calendar and share with family and friends!
As the plan intends to reflect the community's shared vision and values, community engagement is critical to the success of the comprehensive planning process. For more information about the project, please visitonwardchickasha.org
