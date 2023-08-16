The road between Chickasha and Alex may be easier to navigate in the future.
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission has approved an estimated $42 million project to reconstruct and add shoulders to eight miles of SH-19 in Grady County.
The highway will remain a two-lane roadway but eight foot shoulders will be added to each side.
According to a release from the commission, this will improve safety along the corridor between Chickasha and Paul’s Valley.
The work will begin five miles southeast to the US-81 junction and extend about eight miles, according to the Oklahoma Transportation Commission’s Public Information Office.
The project is expected to begin February 2024, according to OTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.