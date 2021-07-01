LEESBURG, Va. — A career and technical education student in Oklahoma won one of the nation's highest awards at the 2021 SkillsUSA Championships, held virtually from June 14-24, 2021. More than 3,700 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education.
The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 107 hands-on occupational and leadership competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers. Industry support of the in-person SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material. More than 1,000 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year. Due to the pandemic, contests were conducted locally at schools or industry sites nationwide, with proctors supervising events and judges evaluating the students' work.
More than 1,100 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
Oscar Longoria, from Chickasha and a student at Canadian Valley Technolgy Center (Chickasha), was awarded the college gold medal in Sheet Metal.
"More than 3,700 students from every state in the nation participated in the virtual 2021 SkillsUSA Championships," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates our SkillsUSA partnership at its finest. Our students, instructors and industry partners work together to ensure that every student excels. This program expands learning and career opportunities for our members."
The SkillsUSA Championships event is held annually for students in middle school, high school or college/postsecondary programs as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference. The national, nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry is a verified talent pipeline for America's skilled workforce that is working to help solve the skills gap.
About SkillsUSA
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen our nation's skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA's championships program and curricula, employers have long ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA's new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has members nationwide in high schools, colleges and middle schools, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. We have served nearly 13.8 million members since 1965. For more information: www.skillsusa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.