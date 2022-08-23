The Oklahoma State Fair will be offering a flash sale combo this Thursday which will contain a ride all day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for just $25. The sale will last 25 hours, beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 and ending at 6 p.m. on Friday, August 26.
For just $25, buyers will receive one ride all day armband and one outside gate admission. These items are redeemable any day of the Fair. The flash sale will be open for 25 hours only. Fairgoers can purchase this flash sale combo online at okstatefair.com.
“We know times are tough for many Oklahomans right now, which is why we’re trying our hardest to make sure the Oklahoma State Fair remains as affordable as possible,” said Oklahoma State Fair President & CEO, Kirk Slaughter. “This flash sale is one of the many opportunities fairgoers can take advantage of to save money while still enjoying the Fair.”
