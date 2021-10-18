The Oklahoma State Board of Education held a special meeting involving Ninnekah Public Schools on Friday.
The board held a special meeting to discuss lifting the suspension of Todd Bunch’s teaching license. The board received a judge’s recommendation to lift the suspension, and the board members entered executive session during Friday’s meeting before unanimously voting to lift the suspension of Bunch’s license.
Bunch recently challenged the suspension of his license in an Oklahoma County district court. According to court documents, the judge made the decision to place a stay on the suspension for 10 days.
Following the challenge and decision, an administrative law judge recommended that the board lift the suspension.
Bunch is currently listed as a defendant in an ongoing lawsuit as the superintendent of the school district. The lawsuit deals with concerns about Bunch and others allegedly failing to take appropriate action dealing with alleged sexual misconduct within the school district.
The Ninnekah Board of Education suspended Bunch with pay in August, and the state board approved an “emergency order summarily suspending” Bunch’s license at its Sept. 30 meeting.
