The best food trucks in Oklahoma will be gathering for a delicious showdown at the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship in downtown Chickasha on October 1st.
The 5th annual event will kick off at 10:30 A.M. as food truck vendors from around the state battle to be the best of the best until 9:00 P.M. With cuisines ranging from tacos to sushi, The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship (OFTC) is your one-stop for foodie paradise. In the last four years, OFTC has attracted over 50,000 food lovers to Chickasha, OK.
"This event attracts visitors from not just all over Oklahoma, but surrounding states as well and just seems to grow more every year. Having two Food Truck operators create and organize this is the reason it has been so successful. Now it's the Chamber's job to grow it and bring even more people to Chickasha," Jim Cowan, President and CEO of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s lineup includes 30 food trucks that are ready to show off their culinary expertise and skills. Some of our returning champs include Contrabandz Lab, Creek Bottom Burgers, Some Like it Tot and more. For a full list of this year’s food trucks follow Oklahoma Food Truck Championship on Facebook or grab an Ultimate Cheat Day Checklist at the merchandise tent.
New to the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship this year is the “Football Fun Zone.” It is designed for those Food Truck Fans that want to catch some of the action of their favorite football team while they enjoy all the great food from the many Food Trucks in Downtown Chickasha. There will be multiple TV’s, tables and chairs for seating and concessions all under a Huge Tent, just steps away from the Stage where the bands will be performing. Seating will be limited and a small donation to the Festival of Light will be required to enter. Patrons will have wristbands that will allow them to come and go throughout the day.
Returning head judge Trey Chapman with Trey’s Chow Down along with three other guest judges will be tasked with picking the best of the best. Winning categories include 1st through 3rd place, Most Creative and Fan Favorite, and Overall with each one getting a chance to win up to $10,000 in cash prizes.
The event is free to the public and each vendor will be open for regular sales for both lunch and dinner. Live music will be on the OFTC Stage (3rd and Chickasha Ave.) all day with headliner and local favorite, Dollar 98 taking the stage at 7:00 PM. A full set list can be found on our website ( okftc.com).
The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship is held in conjunction with the Rock Island Arts Festival, Rock Island Ride, and ICAN Together We Heel. The Rock Island Arts Festival is a three-day event that brings the best of the arts of Grady County to downtown Chickasha. Starting September 30, 2022 vendors will be set up in the Rock Island Depot with art, live music, wineries, breweries, food trucks, kid’s activities and more. Voted one of the best Rides or Runs in Chickasha Country, the Rock Island Ride is a charity bicycle ride featuring routs of varying distance. Registration is open now on their Facebook page. The 6th annual Together We Heel walk to end domestic violence is also scheduled for the morning of October 1st. Together We Heel is hosted by the Intervention & Crisis Advocacy Network (ICAN), Chickasha community leaders take a ½ mile stroll in high heel shoes to bring awareness about domestic violence.
About the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce
The Chickasha Chamber is recognized as the front door to the community and an advocate for the Chickasha’s business community. The Chamber is Chickasha’s largest nonprofit business membership organization made up of more than 300 member firms, representing half of the private sector employment in Grady County. The Chamber builds a thriving regional economy through events and programs, enhances the community’s quality of life, and strengthens member businesses.
