The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for several Oklahoma municipalities on Tuesday.
In Grady County, Chickasha, Tuttle and Blanchard are under an air quality alert between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. today.
The air quality alert was issued in response to high concentrations of ozone. DEQ recommends that people with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity.
The general public can also take action to help, according to DEQ. The department recommends that residents avoid unnecessary car trips and either take a bus or carpool to reduce travel miles.
Moreover, the public is asked to avoid refueling in the morning and early afternoon hours. During the alert, DEQ also advises residents to avoid the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers, motorcycles, weed trimmers and outboard engines. Outdoor burning is also discouraged.
