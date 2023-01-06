The Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show returns to the OKC Fairgrounds Bennett Center January 20-22 to showcase the latest home renovation, interior design and landscaping trends. Over 300 exhibitors will showcase products and custom services to update living spaces, gardens, patios and multi-use spaces.
Designer and co-host of HGTV’s “Inside Out,” Mike Pyle will be at the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show offering his advice and expertise on how to get the perfect wow-factor for your spaces at the Fresh Ideas Stage at presentations throughout the weekend. Pyle has over 20 years of experience in the landscaping industry. From everything from design to construction, Pyle builds beautiful and functional outdoor spaces for his clients with everything from fireplaces to greenery. He’s worked in a variety of climates, including drought-tolerant areas and crafted unique landscapes for his clients.
Crowd-favorite show features are returning this year by popular demand:
- Landscaper’s Lane brings full-size landscape displays indoors for visitors to glean inspiration for their spring gardens from OK’s most experienced local landscapers.
- Growe Flower Truck offers an interactive décor creation with their flower truck. The local business provides a make-your-own floral bouquet.
- Pet Plaza brings dog treats, outfits, accessories as well as a variety of pet products and services to make sure your companion is properly pampered.
- Wine Village is returning to the Home + Garden Show with all its best wines! Taste the finest local wines from all around the state and take home your favorite.
- Homegrown Marketplace Features the best home and outdoor décor, specialty foods, art pieces and more, all crafted from Oklahoma artisans.
The show will offer special admission days and times:
- Friday, January 20, is Hero Day: All active and retired military and first responders receive one free ticket to the show with a valid ID. . We thank you for your service.
- Friday, January 20, is Senior Day: Friday only, seniors ages 60 and older may receive admission for only $9.
- Sunday, January 22, is Teacher Day: All teachers and school staff get one ticket to the show for free. This offer is valid with an ID and only one person per ID. Thank you for supporting our students!
The show will be open Friday, 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Bennett Event Center. Admission for adults is $13 at the box office or $11 when purchased online at oklahomacityhomeshow.com. Children 12 and under are free. For more information or questions about the events or tickets, visit the website or call 888-248-9751.
