Canadian River Brewing Company (CRBC) is a Veteran, Native American, woman, and family owned & operated craft brewery located 40 minutes southwest of Oklahoma City, in Chickasha, OK. Founded in 2017, CRBC is distributed across the state of Oklahoma and their wide selection of craft beer can be found in hundreds of locations, including liquor stores, super markets, restaurants, and pub houses.
The Denver International Beer Competition was founded in 2010 and has become one of the largest and most prestigious beer competitions in the nation with more than 800 beers from more than 300 breweries entered yearly. Canadian River Brewing Company took home 3 medals this year: Gold medal for “Abtei Uber Baumholder” Belgian Abbey Style Ale (or “Baumholder” for short) in its category, beating out national brands including Boulevard Brewing Co.’s “Sixth Glass” Belgian Style Quad Ale (which won the Silver medal). Baumholder also brought home Bronze in the “Best of Show” category which is awarded to the best beers in the entire competition. They also took home the Bronze medal for “Remediator” coffee doppelbock, a collaboration with Oklahoma-based coffee roaster Viridian Coffee based in Duncan, OK.
“This is the first time we have entered the Denver International Beer Competition. We’ve always felt like Baumholder and Remediator are special beers, so it’s great to receive this kind of validation at such a prestigious international competition.” said Nigel Dunham, co-owner of Canadian River Brewing. “We’ve received a lot of great feedback from our fans and they are very excited about the medals and that they can get this year's Gold & Bronze medal beers at any liquor store in the state of Oklahoma. Baumholder and Remediator are also on tap at quite a few locations in OKC and Tulsa.”
For a full list of Denver International Beer Competition winners visit http://denverbeercomp.com.
