The Oklahoma Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that human involvement was the likely cause of the fire at the former Chickasha Manufacturing building on Aug. 7.
James Fullingim, with Oklahoma State Fire Marshal said authorities have not determined if the human involvement was intentional or accidental. For example, if someone tossed a cigarette near the area, that could be considered accidental human involvement, Fullingim said.
The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal released the following statement on Tuesday night:
“The Chickasha hand sanitizer fire remains under investigation. The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with several other agencies that are investigating the incident. At this time, the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office believes the cause had human involvement and spontaneous combustion is not being considered as a likely cause. The cause of the fire has not been determined to be intentional and the investigation is continuing.”
Last week, the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) fined Bordwine Development over $6.6 million during a hazardous waste investigation. According to DEQ, about 1.5 million gallons of hand sanitizer were being stored at the property on the corner of US-81 and OK-19 in Chickasha and two other locations nearby. The investigation began in July. DEQ reported hand sanitizer was found in a drainage ditch, leaking on the ground and improperly stored.
