Fire departments within Grady County got a boost from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the Grady County Farm Bureau and Senator Lonnie Paxton. Steve Standridge, of the Grady County Farm Bureau presented a $1,200 check to Stormy Duffle, of the Grady County Fire Board. The presentation took place at the Grady County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday.
OK Farm Bureaus donate $1,200 to Grady County fire departments
- Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
