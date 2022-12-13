Donation

Fire departments within Grady County got a boost from the Oklahoma Farm Bureau, the Grady County Farm Bureau and Senator Lonnie Paxton. Steve Standridge, of the Grady County Farm Bureau presented a $1,200 check to Stormy Duffle, of the Grady County Fire Board. The presentation took place at the Grady County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday. 

