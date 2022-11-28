A woman from Lindsay was transported to the hospital following a rollover collision on Saturday evening.
A car was westbound on OK-19, west of Alex just before 7:30 p.m.
The vehicle departed the roadway and rolled an unknown number of times. The driver was was ejected from the car, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Krystal Torres, 23, was transported by Grady County EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in fair condition, OHP reports.
