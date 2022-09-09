Two people from Rush Springs were hospitalized after a collision on Thursday.
At about 7:30 a.m., a Cadillac attempted to make a left hand turn into a private drive on US-62 at County Street 2872. The Cadillac crashed into an oncoming Toyota Sienna, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The Cadillac driver, Carolyn Parnell, 76, of Rush Springs, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in serious condition.
Passenger, Claude Parnell, 77, of Rush Springs, was admitted to Grady Memorial and then transferred to OU Medical Center via AirEvac. He was admitted in critical condition.
The driver of the Toyota, Shifeng Lin, 41, of Brooklyn, was treated and released at Grady Memorial Hospital, according to OHP.
