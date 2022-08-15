Authorities found the bodies of two Anadarko residents who died in a collision in Ft. Cobb.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) responded to the scene at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The driver, Benjamin Horse, 45, and passenger, Robin Gomez, 38, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an OHP Trooper’s report, the 2012 Chevy Traverse was southbound on OK-9 at an unknown time. The vehicle swerved and struck a guardrail. The SUV then became airborne from the embankment, hit the riverbed and landed on its top in the Washita River.
OHP found the passenger in the vehicle with her seatbelt on. The driver was ejected, and troopers found him in the water.
The roadway was closed for about an hour at noon so that wreckers could retrieve the SUV from the river.
OHP is investigating the cause of the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.