US-81 in Ninnekah City limits was closed for about three hours following a collision between a pickup and tractor.
An Oklahoma City man was injured after his tractor was rear-ended by a pickup, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The pickup and tractor were northbound on US-81, near County Road 1410 on Wednesday morning. The pickup driver failed to slow due to a distraction within the vehicle, according to an OHP Trooper’s report. The driver swerved left and struck the tractor. The tractor driver was ejected from the vehicle, according to OHP.
The tractor driver, Donald Rogers, 60, of Oklahoma City, was transported via Chickasha EMS to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition.
The driver of the pickup, Justin Henington, 35 of Rush Springs, refused treatment at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.