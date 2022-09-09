Three children from Ninnekah were injured in a single-car collision on Thursday.
At 7:49 a.m., a sedan was eastbound on County Road 1320, just north of Chickasha. As the car approached a right curve, the car continued straight, struck an embankment and rolled once before coming to rest in a ravine, a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said.
Two children were transported by Tuttle EMS to OU Children’s Hospital, where they were treated and released. A third child was transported via Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital, where they were admitted in fair condition, according to OHP.
The driver, Melinda Crumb, 31, of Ninnekah, declined medical treatment at the scene.
The cause of the collision is under investigation. The driver was in normal condition and everyone was wearing their seatbelt, according to OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.