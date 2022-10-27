Three women were hospitalized after a collision west of Elgin on Thursday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Honda failed to stop at the intersection of US-277 and Meers Porter Hill Rd. The vehicle then ran into a Dodge Caravan, according to OHP.
The driver of the Honda, Renate Goucher, 78, of Chickasha, was transported by Survival Flight to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas where she was admitted in critical condition.
A passenger, Marvel Goucher, 70, of Verden, was transported by Apache EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where she was admitted in fair condition with injuries.
The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Betty Cade, 73, of Lawton, was pinned in the vehicle before she was freed by an OHP Trooper. She was transported by Kirk’s EMS to Comanche Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted in fair condition with injuries, according to OHP.
