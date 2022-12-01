Three people died in a head-on crash in Caddo County on Wednesday evening.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US-281, about five miles north of Gracemont. The report states a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other.
At this time, only one of the deceased were named in the report. The other two names are being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The driver of one vehicle, Antoinette Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were also pronounced deceased. One passenger was airlifted to OU Medical Center where they were admitted in critical condition. Their name is also being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to OHP.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.