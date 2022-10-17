A semi-truck was overturned in a collision with another vehicle on Friday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reports the semi was eastbound on OK-17, west of Rush Springs. Another vehicle was turning westbound onto OK-17 from a private driveway and failed to yield, according to OHP.
The semi struck the vehicle, ran off the road and overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side, according to an OHP Trooper’s report.
The driver of the semi, Lewis McConnell, 71, of Blanchard, was transported by Rush Springs EMS to OU Medical Center. He was admitted in fair condition with injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, Kathy Christian, 68, of Marlow, was transported to Duncan Regional Hospital where she was treated and released.
