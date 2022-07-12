A Duncan man died after his semi was struck by a train near Amber on Monday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Troy Zielinski, 45, was westbound on County Road 1300 around 4:20 p.m. OHP reported that Zielinski and failed to yield at the railroad crossing. A southbound train struck the semi on the passenger side.
The roadway was closed for six hours while multiple agencies responded to the collision. Zielinski was pronounced dead at the scene due to massive injuries, according to OHP.
The train conductor and engineer were both uninjured.
