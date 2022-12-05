The Oklahoma State Highway Patrol (OHP) released the names of three people who died or were critically injured in a crash on Nov. 30.
Last week, OHP reported two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on US-281 near Gracemont in Caddo County. OHP’s report said a Toyota crossed the center line and crashed into a Chrysler.
The names of the people in the Chrysler were previously withheld pending next of kin notification.
Jennifer Embree, 47, of Oklahoma City, was driving the Chrysler. Aaron Wipf, 24, also of Oklahoma City, was a passenger. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A second passenger, Christopher Mosley, 52, of Elk City, was airlifted to OU Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition.
As previously reported, the driver of the Toyota, Antoinette Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was pronounced dead at the scene.
OHP said the cause of the collision is still under investigation.
