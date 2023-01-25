A local woman was critically injured in a crash near Tuttle on Wednesday.
An SUV was traveling on County Road 1230 near County Street 2920, south of Tuttle around 5 p.m. Due to the slick road conditions, the vehicle departed the roadway and struck and embankment, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
A passenger, Gwindalon Gillian, 46, of Tuttle, was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City via Tuttle EMS. She was admitted in critical condition according to OHP.
The driver, Teresa Vaughn, 67, of Tuttle and other passenger, Lynda Landreth, 51, in the SUV were not injured, OHP said.
