A motorcyclist from Blanchard was injured in a collision near Tuttle on Friday night.
There is currently not much information about the collision from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
First responders were called to the scene at about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 28. The motorcyclist, Jace D. Tunstall, 22, of Blanchard was transported by Tuttle EMS to OU Trauma in Oklahoma City.
The cause of the collision is under investigation, according to OHP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.