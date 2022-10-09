A motorcyclist was hospitalized after he ran into a cow on Saturday night.
The motorcyclist was westbound on OK-39, about eight miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
A cow wandered into the roadway and impacted the motorcycle at about 1:40 a.m., the OHP report said.
Jesse Foster, 32, of Oklahoma City, was injured in the collision. He was transported by Chickasha EMS to OU Trauma Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with head, limb and trunk injuries, according to OHP.
