A Chickasha man was hospitalized after he hit a deer in the roadway on Wednesday.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the motorcyclist was southbound on County Street 2760 around 6 p.m. He struck a deer near the intersection at OK-92 and was thrown from his bike.
Greg Wendler, 65, was transported by Chickasha EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition with injuries, according to OHP.
