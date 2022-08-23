A Lawton man is in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed near Amber on Tuesday morning.
The 50-year-old man has not been named by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) as authorities are trying to locate his next of kin.
At about 5:50 a.m., the motorcyclist was westbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. He lost control of the bike and came to rest in the inside lane, according to an OHP Trooper’s report.
The man was transported by Survival Flight EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head and internal injuries, the report said.
The westbound lane of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, at mile marker 92, was closed for about an hour and half while multiple agencies responded to the scene.
OHP is investigating the cause of the collision.
