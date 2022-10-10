An area teen died in a collision with a semi on Sunday afternoon.
The 17-year-old was driving an SUV northbound on OK-76, near Lindsay. A semi attempted to make a left turn onto a county road and pulled into the southbound roadway. The SUV struck the semi head on, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
The teenager was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was pronounced deceased by medical personnel due to injuries sustained in the crash, OHP’s report said.
The driver of the semi, Travis Christensen, 52, of Washington, Oklahoma, was transported by Elmore City EMS to OU Medical Center where he was admitted with a head injury. A passenger, Keisha Netz, 37, of Washington, Oklahoma, was also transported to OU Medical Center, where she was treated and released, the report said.
