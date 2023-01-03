The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating a rollover collision that killed one Lindsay resident and injured another.
A Chevrolet Tahoe was eastbound on County Road 1554 about 8 a.m. on Monday morning. For an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the road and rolled, according to OHP.
The driver, William Brooks, 46, of Lindsay, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene due to massive injuries sustained in the collision. A passenger, Brook Wood, 29, of Lindsay, was transported to OU Medical Center where she was admitted with injuries, OHP reported.
The cause of the collision is currently under investigation.
