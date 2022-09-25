A 13-year-old passenger died in a collision on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike late Saturday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Just before midnight, an SUV and pickup were westbound on the turnpike at mile marker 89, near Amber in Grady County.
The pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the SUV on the rear driver’s side, which caused the SUV to depart the roadway, according to OHP. Troopers report the SUV rolled several times before coming to rest.
The 13-year-old Lawton teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV, Deidra Hicks, 36, of Lawton, was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center. She was treated and released. Another passenger, David Hicks, 45, of Lawton, was transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in critical condition. A third passenger, a 12-year-old, was transported to OU Children’s Hospital where he was admitted with multiple injuries, according to OHP.
Troopers report the driver of the pickup, Eric Nunez, 33, of Tuttle, was not injured.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Chickasha Police and Fire Departments, Chickasha EMS, Amber Fire Department, the Grady County Sheriff’s Department and multiple OHP vehicles.
