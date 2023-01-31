The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is investigating the cause of a fatal collision that happened within Ft. Cobb city limits on Monday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., an SUV ran off the road and struck a pickup on OK-9, on N. 2nd St. / Towakonie Ave., according to OHP.
OHP reports Gary Orwell, 78, of Ft. Cobb, died while en route to Tri-County Municipal Hospital in Carnegie. Javier Salazar, 71, of Carnegie, was admitted in serious condition at Physicians Hospital in Anadarko. Mary Salazar, 59, of Carnegie, was also transported to Physicians Hospital where she treated and released.
