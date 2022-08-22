Two Oklahoma residents died in a head-on collision that took place near Tuttle on Friday.
According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper’s report, a Dodge Ram was northbound on OK-4 at a high rate of speed around 5:30 p.m.. The truck went left of center for an unknown reason and struck an SUV head-on. A sedan then struck the SUV in the rear, according to OHP.
The man driving the truck, Derek Thomas, 36, of Moore, and the man driving the SUV, Larry Ballinger, 64, of Oklahoma City, were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman driving the sedan, Shannon Burnside, 39, was transported by a personal vehicle to OU Medical Center in Edmond. She was treated and released with arm injuries, according to OHP.
